Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NSANY stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

