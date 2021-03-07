Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 286,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NINE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 223,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

