Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,999,997.28 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nikola by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 179,440 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

