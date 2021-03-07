Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,999,997.28 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $93.99.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nikola by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 179,440 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
