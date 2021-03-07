NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. NIKE reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.