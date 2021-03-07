Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Medallia were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

