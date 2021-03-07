Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 4,558 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

