Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $470.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

