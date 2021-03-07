NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

