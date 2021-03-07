NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,537.0 days.

Shares of NGK Insulators stock remained flat at $$18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. NGK Insulators has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGK Insulators from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

