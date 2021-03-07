NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $187.25 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for $187.25 or 0.00378313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 202.5% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $4.23 million and $3.56 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

