NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

