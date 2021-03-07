NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.