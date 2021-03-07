Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Gap Down to $690.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.01), but opened at GBX 652 ($8.52). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 687.82 ($8.99), with a volume of 29,158 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.61. The firm has a market cap of £627.78 million and a PE ratio of -255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.