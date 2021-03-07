New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

