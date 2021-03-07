New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,171.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $966.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.