New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,050 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.