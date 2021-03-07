New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.