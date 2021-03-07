New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

