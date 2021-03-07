New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Itron worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

