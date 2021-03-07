New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,380,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,182,659. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.65 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

