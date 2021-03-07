New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 549,858 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 338.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6,820.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242,760 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $24,584,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.