New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 718,672 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

