New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $10.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $13,376,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $11,170,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 5,780,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

