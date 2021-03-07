Needham & Company LLC Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

