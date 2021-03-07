Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives $36.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

