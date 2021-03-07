Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NAVB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 226,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.