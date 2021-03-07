Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GASNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GASNY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 15,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

