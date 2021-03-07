National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,151. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

