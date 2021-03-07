National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.63. 428,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,928. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.