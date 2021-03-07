National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIZZ. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,927,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. 1,827,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

