National Bank Financial Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$49.67.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.