Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $39.41 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

