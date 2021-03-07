M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.54.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.