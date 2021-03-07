MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSADY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,805. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

