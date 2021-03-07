MotaCoin (MOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $164,986.37

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $164,986.37 and $1,212.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

