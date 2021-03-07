MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $102.85. 5,128,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,595. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.