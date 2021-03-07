MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 231,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,538 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

