MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $316.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,897. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

