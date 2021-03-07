Morgan Stanley Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $92.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

