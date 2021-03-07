Morgan Stanley Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -468.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.