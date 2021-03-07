Morgan Stanley Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $55.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

