Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.