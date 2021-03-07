Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

