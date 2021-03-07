Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

