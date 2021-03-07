Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $81.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

