Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ABB by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ABB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ABB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $29.70 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.