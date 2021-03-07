Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $216.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.