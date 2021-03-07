Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.