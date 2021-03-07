Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 65.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 277.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

