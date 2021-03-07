Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $193,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.